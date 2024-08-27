The fast-food chain Jack in the Box is hilariously taking credit for putting a smile on Ben Affleck’s face.

The actor, 52, was recently photographed grinning while picking up a bag of Jack in the Box takeout food from a delivery person outside of his California home, according to snaps obtained by Page Six. Affleck looked cheerful while sporting a Nirvana T-shirt and jeans and taking his fast-food order inside his residence.

After the snaps made their way to Instagram, Jack in the Box took to the comments section of a Monday, August 26, post to share their cheeky response to Affleck’s order. “I did that,” the chain wrote.

The new photos of Affleck were taken less than a week after news broke that his wife Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce after two years of marriage and months of split talk. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lopez, 55, filed in Los Angeles on August 20 and listed their date of separation as April 26, the same month rumors first began to swirl that Affleck and Lopez were experiencing marital issues.

The exes famously began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. After calling off their first engagement in 2004, the pair reunited in 2021 and got engaged a second time one year later. They tied the knot in July 2022.

The date of Lopez’s divorce filing also holds significance as August 20 was the two-year anniversary of her and Affleck’s second wedding ceremony. “The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben, a Hollywood insider exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Another source told Us that prior to the duo’s split, it became “more and more apparent they weren’t a good match.” Although Affleck and Lopez tried to make things work, “It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people,” the insider explained.

A third source later revealed that Affleck and Lopez “had already agreed” to the terms of their divorce before Lopez’s filing, adding, “J.Lo finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision.”

In new court documents filed on August 21 and obtained by Us, Lopez requested to drop Affleck’s last name and that her name be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The singer also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the pair’s breakup and stated that she doesn’t want herself nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support.

Affleck, meanwhile, has since been spotted without his wedding ring and was seen grabbing dinner with his close friend Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The Oscar winner also sparked dating rumors with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, though a source confirmed to Us that the speculation was false.

“Ben is not dating Kick,” the insider shared, stating that Affleck “might know her in passing” and that he is “not dating anyone” at the moment.