Jennifer Lopez wants to drop “Affleck” from her last name amid her and Ben Affleck‘s divorce.

In new court documents filed on Thursday, August 21, and obtained by Us Weekly, Lopez, 55, requested that her name be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The “Jenny From the Block” artist also listed the reason for her and Affleck’s split, citing irreconcilable differences. Lopez also stated that she did not want herself nor Affleck, 52, to be awarded spousal support, per the docs.

Additionally, Lopez stated she wants to separate their assets and debts; however, the “exact nature and extent” of community and quasi-community property are currently not known and “will be determined.”

Lopez filed for divorce from the Instigators actor on August 20, Us confirmed. The Hustlers star listed the date of separation as April 26, and submitted the paperwork in a Los Angeles court herself instead of through a lawyer on the two-year anniversary of her and Affleck’s Georgia wedding celebration in August 2022. (The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July that year.)

News of their divorce comes after months of reports that their marriage was on the rocks. The twosome went weeks without being spotted together before Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills. In July, neither Lopez nor Affleck publicly acknowledged their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship began in 2002 after meeting on the set of their ill-fated romantic comedy, Gigli. The pair were together for nearly two years before calling off their engagement in 2004.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after Lopez split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In May of that year, a source exclusively told Us that the pair were excited to give their romance another go.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” the insider said at the time. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

Lopez has previously been married three times. She was married to Ojani Noa for 11 months in 1997, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Together she and Anthony, 55, share two children: 16-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The former spouses share three children together: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.