Ben Higgins, Jessica Clarke Reveal If Chris Harrison Will Officiate Wedding

A dream Bachelor Nation wedding! Ben Higgins and his fiancée, Jessica Clarke, are still in the early stages of planning their nuptials, but they might have one famous face officiate: Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison.

“We don’t know. We haven’t even discussed it, I don’t think, I don’t think he’s joked about it. I would assume he’ll be a guest because I want him to enjoy it. Like I want him to feel the freedom to be a friend of mine because he has been forever,” the former Bachelor, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

However, the couple aren’t ruling out a ceremony led by Harrison, 48, entirely. “But who knows, it could happen. We honestly haven’t even gotten close to those details,” Higgins admitted.

Clarke, 24, explained that it’s “hard to make a plan right now” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the pair are grateful that they are in the beginning stages of wedding planning.

“We’re lucky we didn’t have anything planned that had to get pushed back or canceled,” she told Us. “I know a lot of people did. So we’re in a great situation and we just, kind of, have to be patient at this point.”

As for their wedding ceremony “non-negotiables,” Clarke has one simple request. “All I want is our reception to be in a huge tent with like the twinkly lights. That’s the only dream I’ve ever had of a wedding,” she said.

Higgins, for his part, wants “a simple dinner” where “the focus [is not just] on Jess and I all night, but it’s like a catered to be a celebration.”

Us broke the news in March that the former reality star and Clarke had gotten engaged after more than one year of dating. Later that day, the model confirmed via Instagram that Higgins had popped the question.

“I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes,” Clarke captioned a series of photos of Higgins proposing. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live this dream every day from now on.”

The duo — who began dating in November 2018 — told Us in April that they decided to abstain from having sex until after they got married. Higgins and Clarke shared that they had the important conversation “within the first two weeks” of dating.

“It’s just something that we both felt comfortable talking to each other about. I forget the exact scenario that it came up,” Higgins explained. “We didn’t know at that point — who knew where it was going, but like, you know, [I said], ‘Let’s just make this commitment now.’ We had talked about it and agreed to it. Oftentimes that we bring it up. Like, we still have the desires and we still have the emotions and the physical desires to love each other.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe