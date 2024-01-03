Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti might have been sitting on an inside scoop about Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s divorce.

“I mentioned a few weeks ago, something weird was happening, and now it’s even weirder to me,” Higgins, 34, revealed during the Tuesday, January 2, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I kept getting these comments on Instagram on every picture I shared, or messages saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you start talking on the podcast about Bryan filing for divorce from Rachel?’ … I didn’t know that was a thing.”

Iaconetti, 35, chimed in to say that she received similar comments as well, but she thought they came from “a bot” on Instagram.

“I guess there’s been a bit of smoke around this couple for a while. We don’t know whether there’s been any legitimacy to the smoke, though,” Iaconetti added. “Well, I suppose now that they’re getting divorced, I guess you can say that there was.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Abasolo, 43, had filed for divorce from Lindsay, 38, after four years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023, and is requesting spousal support.

“So, now, this actually is happening. Bryan is filing for divorce. How do these people know? How does this information get out there?” Higgins wondered during the “Almost Famous” episode. “For the last few weeks, were they just guessing, and they got really lucky? Or did they know something that nobody else knew?”

Iaconetti noted that the estranged couple had “always been super private” before the split news but said she wasn’t privy to any hints about a possible divorce.

“We can only speak on the things that have been released and the things that we do know,” Higgins added. Iaconetti made it clear that she hadn’t spoken to Lindsay or Abasolo in “years” so didn’t have any other information. All Iaconetti knew was what Lindsay had said in previous interviews.

“This is obviously a huge huge deal,” she added. “Very sad, of course. Very sucky. It’s not the way to start the new year off with Bachelor Nation.”

After news of the divorce broke on Tuesday, Abasolo took to Instagram with a statement.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he wrote. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Prior to their split, Lindsay shared some insight into the marriage, saying that she and Abasolo live “totally different lives.”

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves,’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said on “The Viall Files” podcast last month. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”