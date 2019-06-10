Out on the town! Ben Simmons was in high spirits at The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Thursday, June 6, weeks after his split from Kendall Jenner.

“He was checking out some girls, but no one in particular,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Instead, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, 22, spent part of his evening hanging out with Tristan Thompson, a fellow NBA player and ex-boyfriend of Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian. “He was with Tristan, chatting about basketball for a little,” the onlooker tells Us, noting that Simmons “did not bring a date.”

For his part, the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, seemed to be “in a good mood” and “kept to himself in the cabana [while] trying to stay semi under the radar,” the eyewitness tells Us.

The basketball players were among the many celebrities who stopped by the rooftop bar on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of TAO Group CMO Pavan Pardasani. Bella Thorne, Frankie Delgado and Wendy Williams were also in attendance.

Simmons’ night out came two weeks after he and Jenner, 23, ended their on-off relationship, which began in May 2018. “It wasn’t so sudden,” a source told Us. “Things have wound down between them. They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”

A second insider explained, “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently. They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

The news of the former couple’s split came just a few days after the publication of the model’s Vogue Australia cover story, in which she said that she would “maybe one day” marry Simmons.

After the breakup, Jenner, who previously dated A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin, stayed busy with a work trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival. “She’s been socializing with friends and going to tons of events,” a source told Us. “[She] doesn’t seem bothered by her split with Ben at all.”

