Ben-Stiller-and-Christine-Taylor-Attend-Fundraiser-Despite-Split





Another reunion in the books! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attended a charitable event together only two years after announcing their split in May 2017.

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, were seen at Rosie O’Donnell’s annual gala for Rosie’s Theater Kids at the New York Marriott Marquis on Monday, November 18. Their daughter Ella, 17, was also in attendance but their son Quinlin, 14, was not present at the fundraising affair.

The estranged couple’s appearance on Monday comes after they hit the red carpet for the Project ALS New York City Gala with Ella in October. The Zoolander costars “weren’t hanging out together, only because they knew a lot of people at the event and were chatting and catching up with them,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time.

“At one point, Ben put his arm on Christine’s shoulder to get her attention,” the eyewitness said. “It seemed very natural and organic.”

Stiller and Taylor met on the set of 1999’s Heat Vision and Jack. The duo wed in 2000, but later called it quits in May 2017. In a joint statement to Us, they said they chose to separate after 18 years “with tremendous love and respect for each other.” They added that their “priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.”

Since their separation, the actors have been spotted on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, they took their children to see Pretty Woman: The Musical in New York City in April. The Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story costars later attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards together in September. Of this occasion, an onlooker noted that the pair looked “happy” and never parted from “each others’ sides.”

Ahead of the Emmys, Stiller and Taylor hit the 13th annual Evening Before event benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

In light of their frequent appearances, Taylor has addressed whether she has reconciled her marriage with Stiller. “We’re a big family,” she told Us exclusively in October 2018. “We’re together all the time.”

She additionally noted that their post-split relationship has been “wonderful.”