At least 10,000 pets will have a reason to celebrate the Fourth of July if Best Friend Animal Society succeeds in its “Pay It Forward” campaign!

From Monday, June 25, to Wednesday, July 4, Best Friends will cover the $25 adoption fee for the homeless dogs and cats at more than 270 of its rescues and shelters across the country. Even better, most of these four-legged friends are already fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and ready to go home immediately.

The organization encourages these pets’ new families to donate the adoption fees to Save Them All and to spread the word with the hashtags #PayItForward and #SaveThemAll.

“If you get excited when a stranger pays for your coffee, imagine the joy you’ll bring to someone who is ready to adopt their next best friend and finds out the adoption fee has been covered,” Julie Castle, chief executive officer of Best Friends Animal Society, says in a press release.

July has special significance for Best Friends. The organization says shelters are inundated with dogs and cats in this particular month every year, especially because the fireworks and hubbub of the Fourth of July can cause pets to flee from their homes. Daily shelter intake for the month of July surges 20 percent in Los Angeles and 27 percent in New York City.

Now Best Friends is hoping to find forever homes for 10,000 of these cats and dogs — and such partners as BOBS from Skechers, ColourPop Cosmetics, Overstock.com, Petplan, Swheat Scoop, Cuteness and Waze are helping the cause. In fact, Waze will show each adoption location with a paw print on its app. Users can also search “Best Friends” on the app to find a participating adoption center.

“Our goal is to help get 10,000 pets into homes and make a huge difference during a really crucial time for shelters,” Castle added. “By adopting you’re saving two lives: the pet you take home and the pet that now has a space at the shelter. Everyone’s a winner when you adopt a pet.”

