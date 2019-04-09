Surrounding herself with love. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, enjoyed a night out with family and friends after her recent hospitalization.

Beth, 51, took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, to share a black-and-white photo of herself hugging her pal Mary Carey’s young daughter while out to dinner at Haleiwa Joe’s in Hawaii.

“I just love this lil lady she brings me so much joy,” she captioned the snap. “She was a creeper n my dinner date last night and bounced up and surprised me with her beautiful smile and just unconditional love for her aunty BEFF . I can never say how much I needed her sweet lil smile and her infectious laugh . I don’t get to see my own grandkids very often so she fills a big void in my heart . Thank you @ Mary Needham Carey and Kim Needham Van Horn for sharing this amazing beast with me she truly lights up my life.”

In the comments section, Carey wrote, “She so loves to laugh and spend time with you. To tell you all her stories and get the best tickles in town. You are family to us. She is snuggling her little bear from you right now. She said you are her best friend.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Saturday, April 6, that Beth was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with breathing issues. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source told Us. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

The next day, another insider told Us that the reality star was “at home resting” after “doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs.”

Beth announced in September 2017 that she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer. Doctors discovered in November 2018 that the disease had returned and spread to Beth’s lungs, and she started chemotherapy the following month.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” Dog, 66, told Us at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

The couple have been married since May 2006.

