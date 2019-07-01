Beth Chapman’s daughters posted emotional messages a day after Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s late wife was remembered at a traditional Hawaiian service.

“Thank you everyone who came today,” Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of the Beth and Duane, wrote in an Instagram story message. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.”

She also shared photos of messages of love she wrote to her mom in the Colorado snow and posted beautiful pics from Saturday’s service, including one of Dog throwing a handful of purple orchid flowers into the water and a shot of herself wearing a floral head lei.

As previously reported, the reality TV star, who died on Wednesday, June 26, at the age of 51 after a two-year battle with cancer, was memorialized at a service on the beach at Waikiki on Saturday, with Hawaiian prayers followed by friends and family members paddling out into the ocean in an outrigger canoe to say farewell.

“I’ll never forget you, mama,” Bonnie tweeted shortly after her mom’s death. “You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

Beth’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, who hadn’t always seen eye-to-eye with her stepmother, also posted a tribute on Instagram on Sunday, June 30, sharing a photo of Dog walking through the crowd in Hawaii.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream,” the former Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 32, wrote. “I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Duane, 66, briefly spoke to fans at Saturday’s service alternating between laughter and tears as he spoke about his wife of 13 years and the outpouring of love she’s received since her passing. He is planning to hold a second memorial service for Beth in Colorado, where the couple also had a home.

