Loving them through the ages! Beth Stern opened up about the importance of animal adoption and explained why senior pets hold a special place in her heart.

“[Senior pets] are actually the best kind. They have already been loved. They have already been trained. They usually sleep through the night. None of that puppy energy,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the 16th annual BTIG Commissions for Charity Day in New York City on Tuesday, May 8. “They are so appreciative. They know when they are rescued and they know that they have been loved before and they are probably just yearning to be loved again.”

The former model, 45, and her husband, Howard Stern, are animal lovers through and through. The couple has fostered nearly 600 cats over the past four years and helped open a 14,000 square foot pet adoption facility in 2013.

Even more, the twosome will spend their summer fostering felines. “It’s kitten season, so my husband and I will be in our home,” said Beth of her warm weather plans, noting that she also has a foster room set up at the pair’s Hampton’s home. “I will be busy nurturing kittens, bottle feeding, taking new ones in and finding them homes. That’s my summer every year.”

Beth also shared tips with Us about caring for furry friends and revealed what first-time pet parents should keep in mind.

“They should first assess their lifestyle. Do they have time for a pet? Do you want a dog or do you want a cat? If it’s a dog, you have to walk a dog 4 times a day,” noted The Story of a Cat and His Kittens author. “Can you do that? Do you have resources to pay for the pet? Pets aren’t cheap either. Then you can go to the shelter and decide on a breed or a type and then you go from there.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!