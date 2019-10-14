



Making health a priority. Beth Stern is encouraging more people to get mammograms after revealing in September that she had a breast cancer scare.

“I’ve been really diligent about going and getting screenings and mammograms, and so when I got the scare I said, ‘Thank God that I went!'” Stern, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills earlier this month. “You can’t blow it off. It’s very important. It ended up that everything was fine, but I just want to tell everybody, ‘Just do it! It’s one hour of your day! Just do it.'”

The Flirting With Disaster actress added: “Yeah, if anyone’s encouraged by this to go out there and get checked, get a mammogram, we have to take care of ourselves. I mean, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other, and stay healthy because life is great.”

The Yoda Gets a Buddy author shared the scary incident on Instagram last month and received well-wishes from celebrity pals and fans.

“Not a kitten post. I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini. “Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months.”

Beth’s husband, Howard Stern, had his own cancer scare in May 2017. The shock jock, 65, abruptly canceled his show to undergo surgery to treat a growth on his kidney. Doctors told him it had a “90 percent” chance of becoming cancerous.

Beth told Us that now she and Howard are doing fine. “He’s my everything, he’s my rock. And thank god we’re both healthy and doing great now. We’ve got lot of life left in both of us,” she said.

The couple dated for seven years before getting married in October 2008. The animal advocate told Us that after 11 years of marriage they’re still just as passionate about one another.

“We’re just in love still! It’s nice. We work, it works! We have the same passion, animal rescue, and he has his things, and it’s nice. We just work,” she said.

The couple’s love for animals led them to house 25 foster cats and six resident cats. Beth told Us that Howard is even more involved in fostering cats than her. “He wants to keep them all! I’m the one who says, “Noooo! Six is enough! Six is enough,” Beth told Us.

Howard publicly displayed his love for his wife by proposing to her on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 9. He told Jimmy Kimmel that he always proposes to her but she always says no because “she thinks its jinked.”

He pulled Beth on stage, got down on one knee and told her, “Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I’m going to say to you now in front of all my best friends. My sweet love, will you marry me again?”

She finally said yes and they sealed the proposal with a kiss.

The pair tied the knot again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, October 14, with former Bachelor Colton Underwood as the officiant.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

