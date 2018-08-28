Mother-daughter duo. Bethenny Frankel found comfort spending time with her daughter, Bryn, two weeks after her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died.

“Mommy time heals all wounds,” the Real Housewives of New York City star captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 28, of the temporary tattoos her 8-year-old put on their two dogs, Biggy and Smallz.

Bryn can be heard in the background of the story, advising her mother to tell her followers that she put on the tattoos. “Say look what my daughter did!” the little girl says twice.

After Frankel tells Bryn she can say it, she proudly tells the reality star’s nearly two million followers, “Look what I did, I’m Bethenny Frankel’s daughter!”

Frankel, 47, shares Bryn with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, who questioned her “parental judgment” in court after Shields died of an apparent prescription drug overdose on August 10. The exes are set to reevaluate custody of Bryn after a judge approved Frankel’s request for another trial to gain primary custody of their daughter on August 16.

Following the news of Shields’ death, the Skinny Girl creator has slowly returned to social media.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” Frankel tweeted on Sunday, August 26. “It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

The next day, Frankel shared a picture of a sunset on Instagram, writing, “the sun also rises.”

the sun also rises A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 27, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Bravo was “absolutely devastated” over losing Shields, who proposed to her four months before he died.

“She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner. He’s family. His family is her family. They’ve known each other over 30 years,” the source explained. “She is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only think you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!