This Skinnygirl has no time for haters. Bethenny Frankel clapped back at social media trolls who criticized her Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costume for being too revealing for her age.

“Heaven can wait #superangel Photo credit: @nickyhilton,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star captioned a photo of herself in a high-cut white lingerie bodysuit, ruffled boy shorts and angel wings.

Frankel’s followers accused the reality star of being too old for the look.

“Little old for trashy costumes,” one person wrote.

Another user added: “You have a great figure but Maybe something a bit more age appropriate?”

“Considering your recent loss I am questioning why you would think this costume is in good taste????” a third person wrote, seemingly referring to the death of Frankel’s on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died from a reported drug overdose in August.

Frankel wasted no time responding to the criticism in the comments section of her post.

“For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously,” she began, referring to Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner also dressing up as VS Angels for Halloween this year. “For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else. We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween. I’m in my late 40s. This is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it. Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments.”

She concluded: “To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing w my ladies. XO.”

After trick-or-treating with her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, Frankel attended costars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Halloween party at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City on Wednesday, October 31. An eyewitness tells Us that Frankel was dancing to Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” during the bash with Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley and new housewife Barbara Kavovit. De Lesseps performed during the party, and Ramona Singer also stopped by later in the evening.

