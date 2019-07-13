If you’re going to take a shot at the B, you better not miss! Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel had a hilarious response to a fan who questioned the age of her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

Celebrity Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

The reality star, 48, posted a sweet selfie of the pair on Instagram on Friday, July 12. “‘I like me better when I’m with you’ ✨❌❤️⭕️,” the reality star captioned the pic, seemingly quoting the Lauv song, “I Like Me Better.”

A fan then commented, “How old is he,” to which the TV personality hilariously clapped back, “he is 12. I go to prison next season. #watchwhathappens.” Her response received more than 8,000 likes and hundreds of positive responses.

“zap em with that wit B!,” wrote one user, while another commented, “this is exactly why I love you and know we’d be bff’s.” Another seemed peeved at the original commenter, “what does that matter ??what a question to ask🤷‍♀️,” while someone else praised Queen B: “😂 Hell yes!!! You are freakin awesome! Thank u for the good laugh… I need that tonite!”

'Real Housewives' Who Have Left and Returned to Their Franchise

One person who did not seem bothered by the trolls? Bernon, himself. The film producer, 41, was not shy about reciprocating his affection: “‘I’m good as long as you’re here with me’ 😍❤️,” he commented on the photo, quoting another line from the song.

The lovebirds were first spotted together in October 2018 in Boston, nearly two months after Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died of a drug overdose at the age of 51 in New York City.

The Skinnygirl founder credited Bernon with saving her life in December after she suffered a severe allergic reaction. “I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious,” she tweeted at the time. “He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat w water. He saved my life.”

Celebrity Health Scares

She also gushed about her beau on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month. “I’m happy,” Frankel told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I’m happy in a way that’s different. Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

The entrepreneur, who has been locked in a nasty legal battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy over their daughter Bryn, 9, even said Bernon is responsible for the current equilibrium in her life. “My boyfriend’s very calm and centered and, yeah, balancing. And I’m just settled.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!