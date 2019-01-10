More roadblocks on her path to recovery. Bethenny Frankel asked fans for help after she experienced vision and memory problems, which she believes stemmed from her near-fatal allergic reaction.

“Well tweeps, you’re usually smarter than anyone & I keep researching & cannot find out,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, tweeted on Wednesday, January 9. “Can anaphylactic shock affect memory or vision afterwards? I had 20 20 [vision] & it does not appear to be the case now.”

Frankel assured fans that she is “getting it all checked out this week” but noted that she reached out to them on Twitter because “you have all the answers.”

The reality star also shared a photo of herself wearing glasses on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Frankel suffered from a near-fatal reaction to fish nearly one month ago. “I have [a] rare fish allergy,” she tweeted on December 17. “Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then [taken] to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

The Skinnygirl creator credited her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, with saving her life at the time.

Earlier this month, Frankel’s flight almost returned to the airport because of her condition. “Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” she tweeted on January 3. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife.”

The Bravo personality vowed to wear a medical ID bracelet and donate EpiPens to those in need following her health scare.

