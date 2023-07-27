Bethenny Frankel stands by her opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Remember when I was completely trolled, harassed and canceled for saying that Meghan and Harry could f—k up a wet dream? How could someone botch something so badly?” Frankel, 52, said in a TikTok on Tuesday, July 25. “I almost feel badly, like, I think I do feel badly, because I can’t imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head.”

Frankel questioned the decisions made by Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, in recent years, adding, “And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why? How do you do every single thing wrong?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 2, made headlines in 2020 when they announced their plans to step down from their roles as senior working royals. They subsequently moved to California. In 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pair’s exit was made permanent.

Frankel, for her part, claimed Harry and Meghan isolated themselves too much after leaving royal life behind. “You are people without a country. God forbid they split up, they are all each other has. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Those poor children, what would happen?” she continued.

When it comes to Harry’s rift with Prince William and King Charles III and Meghan’s issues with dad Thomas Markle, Frankel said, “They are estranged from their families — both of them — I have never seen a botched job like this in my life. I can’t imagine going from hero to zero like that. Having money, having opportunities.”

She concluded: “Where are George and Amal [Clooney]? Where is David Beckham and Victoria Beckham? Where is Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and the Jonas guy [Nick Jonas]? Where are all these people now? These two grifters, how do you screw something up so badly? Go away for a long time.”

Frankel previously criticized Harry and Meghan for their personal and professional choices earlier this year, when she claimed the couple had “alienated” their fans. She also reflected on the backlash she’s faced over the years from sharing her thoughts about the twosome unprompted.

“Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, ‘They are right. Why do I?’ Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it is real,” she explained via Instagram in May. “I swear to you this woman needs to get on the Housewives. Just be a Housewife. Lean in and be infamous. It is not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.”

Frankel went on to say that her opinion on Harry and Meghan changed over the years. “I was Team Meghan. I was so excited — it was a woman of the people marrying into royalty. I watched the wedding,” she noted at the time. “Then they left and I talked about [their tell-all interview in 2021] and came close to cancellation. So everyone is just catching up to me several years later. I got destroyed and lost business deals. It wasn’t that fun.”