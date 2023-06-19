Bethenny Frankel Offers Advice to Celebrity Siblings in Public Feuds

Bethenny Frankel has some advice for Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, Prince William and Prince Harry on how to repair their strained sibling bonds.

“My feeling is that whether it’s William and Harry or Teresa and Joe Gorga, the spouses have to stay out of it,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 18. “The two siblings need to lock themselves in a room with the right person — I have a great suggestion, I would pay them to do this — and work this out on their own.”

Frankel was primarily referring to the ongoing feud between Giudice, 51, and Gorga, 43, which has been a main source of drama on season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. In their sibling spat, their respective partners, Melissa Gorga and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, have also contributed to the drama.

In addition to the RHONJ family feud, Frankel seemingly alluded to Harry and William’s wives, Meghan Markle and Princess Kate, as contributors to the royal brother’s relationship woes.

“Because one day, God forbid, someone has a health issue, something goes on with one of the kids, there are weddings, there’s other things and then they’re gonna wish they had made up for lost time,” she explained.

When it came down to both siblings, the businesswoman stated that each of them needed to keep their significant others out of the drama. She advised they sit down with a mediator to hash out their problems before it’s too late.

“The two siblings need to work out,” she said. “Not because blood is thicker than water, just because they’re family and they love each other and they’re going to regret it if they don’t do it now.”

Giudice and her younger brother have clashed on several occasions throughout the years. Their most recent feud exploded after the Gorgas chose not to attend Ruelas, 49, and Giudice’s August 2022 wedding. Us Weekly confirmed the couple skipped the nuptials because of a rumor that Melissa, 44, had been unfaithful to Joe. In the midst of the speculation, Ruelas spoke to his brother-in-law about the allegations, which both Joe and Melissa have shut down on numerous occasions.

For William, 40, and Harry, 38, their feud stems back to when the Duke and Duchess and Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The pair decided to make the decision permanent the following year and moved to the United States to raise their children, Archie, 4, Lilibet, 2.

Harry spoke out about his ups and downs with William in his 2023 memoir, Spare, and even detailed a physical altercation between the twosome. In the tell-all, the BetterUp CIO claimed that William called Meghan, 41, “difficult” and “rude” and then allegedly knocked him to the floor.