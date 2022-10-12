Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on Tuesday, October 11. “And Kathy and Kyle are sisters and they will be sisters and friends again. Getting in between them is a fool’s errand — that is where the messenger will get shot.”

The entrepreneur elaborated: “Kathy and Kyle … have no control over what comes out on that show and therein lies the problem,” she shared, calling out the Real Housewives franchise in the process. “Anybody who goes on a reality show where someone is always winning and someone is always losing it just doesn’t seem like a recipe for success to join your family in that endeavor.”

Hilton, 63, and Richards, 53, infamously butted heads when the RHOBH cast traveled to Aspen during season 12 of the hit series.

“She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,'” Lisa Rinna recalled in the September episode.

“I was frustrated. There’s not an excuse for it,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly while teasing the drama July. “I was doing all the press for Paris in Love, [which included] daytime talk shows and evening talk shows. Then I had to get up at 4 a.m. and get to the airport [for] a flight to L.A., then wait around for three hours to get a flight to Aspen. I felt like I was overtired, high altitude and a little sensitive.”

She added, “I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,” the socialite — whose other sister, Kim Richards, also appeared on RHOBH over the years — shared with Us. “I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

The Halloween Ends star, however, is clearly still upset about the situation. The trailer for the season 12 reunion showed Kyle get so emotional about the drama that she begged Cohen, 54, to let her leave before the traditional final toast.

She called the sit-down “the most difficult [reunion] I’ve ever done and that I wish it had gone differently” in an interview with E! News published on Monday, October 10.

Still, Kyle believes the two will ultimately be able to patch things up. “Things are not great right now, but I have high hopes,” she told E!, adding that she and her sisters “always come back together” despite their ups and downs through the years.

Frankel, for her part, is never one to shy away from speaking her mind about her fellow stars.

Earlier this week, the New York native shared her thoughts on Kim Kardashian being booed at a Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, October 9.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game?” she tweeted the following day. “It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”