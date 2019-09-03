Beyonce Celebrates Her 38th Birthday Early at Lizzo Concert With Jay-Z





Beyoncé doesn’t turn 38 until Wednesday, September 4, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her birthday three days early.

The “Formation” singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to share photos and videos from her intimate get-together on Sunday, September 1. The post featured a video of her friends and family, including her husband Jay-Z, singing Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” to her as she smiled and swayed while holding a personalized cake that read, “Happy birthday, B!” The clip continued with Jay-Z, 49, holding a massive bottle of champagne as he cheered for the crowd to sing louder for his wife.

The mini celebration happened backstage at the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. where the music power couple watched Lizzo perform earlier in the day. During the concert, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photographed backstage as the “Good as Hell” singer, 31, performed her set. A day after the show, Lizzo posted a photo of the moment on her Instagram.

“Swipe to lose your f–king mind 🐝,” she wrote in the caption.

The two-day music festival was founded by Jay-Z in 2012. The “99 Problems” rapper headlined the event in its first year and 2017, while his wife was a headliner in 2013 and 2015. This year’s marquee acts included Cardi B and Travis Scott.

The “Empire State of Mind” artist and the former Destiny’s Child member have been married since 2012. They share three children: daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2. In June, a source told Us Weekly about how close the family of five is.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the insider said. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

The source continued, “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!