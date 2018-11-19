Christmas Abbott pleaded not guilty on Monday, November 19, after she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Hillsborough County Court confirmed to Us that Abbott’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty in Florida Court on Monday morning. The Big Brother alum, 36, turned herself in on November 6 after an alleged incident with her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn’s new girlfriend, Samantha Morse, in Tampa, Florida, on August 18.

According to a police report previously obtained by Us, a then-eight months pregnant Abbott “rammed another vehicle multiple times” following a fight with Morse. “[Abbott] came to the gym to confront her child’s father’s romantic partner. Once there, she threw a coffee cup and caused a scene,” the report read. “The suspect entered her Mercedes-Benz SUV and proceeded to ram the victim’s vehicle twice. This caused over $5,000 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle.”

Abbott’s arrest came two days before her son Loyal, whom she shares with Bunn, turned 1-month-old. Bunn told Us exclusively in October that he and the reality TV personality, who came in third place on season 19 of Big Brother in 2017, are no longer “romantically involved, and haven’t been since December.”

Morse alleged in a statement to police that Abbott called her a “pathetic, home-wrecking little slut” before hitting her car. Bunn, meanwhile, claimed earlier this month that he and Abbott are “working to coparent” their son.

“I’ve caught a lot of heat the past 5 months from friends, family and strangers,” the fitness coach wrote on November 12 via Instagram. “Working to coparent with someone that you’re not romantically involved with and for that matter barely know is a tough undertaking. … I’ve learned a lot about what I prioritize as a person, and what it actually means to not care about the options of others, and how much it means to place value in the options that actually matter. Something I still struggle with.”

