Big Brother worlds collide! Season 20 houseguest Kaitlyn Herman is dating Big Brother Canada season 6 finalist Derek Kesseler.

“You were the last thing I ever expected @derekjacobkesseler,” the 24-year-old captioned a selfie with Derek, 27, on her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 21.

Kaitlyn, who was evicted after four weeks in the Big Brother house in July, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories of the duo hiking. Derek, who came in third place during his season earlier this year, reposted the selfie of the pair on his account.

When the life coach entered the Big Brother house in June, she was in a long-term relationship with DJ Joe Pincus. After Kaitlyn made headlines for her flirty behavior on the live feeds, Joe spoke out and declared he was “focusing on [his] family and friends, wellbeing and [his] music.”

“I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I did indeed request (not demand) for [my] ‘show release’ to be pulled, and that is still to be determined (I’m aware people in past seasons have done this).”

Kaitlyn defended her behavior during her exit interview with TVGuide.

“What I do know is that Joe knows who I am at my core. He knows I am an affectionate person but he also knows how deeply, deeply in love with him I am,” she told the publication on July 27. “Hopefully he was able to watch the show and understand my strategy.”

Later that month, Kaitlyn told fans on Instagram Live that the duo were “taking a little bit of space.”

