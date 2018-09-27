Tyler Crispen has nothing but nice things to say about fellow Big Brother houseguest JC Mounduix.

“Any negative thing came out about JC and I’s relationship is totally false. I never felt anything but a genuine friendship with JC,” the 23-year-old Big Brother season 20 runner-up told Us Weekly exclusively. “Him and I were genuine friends. He was always there for me. He had my back game-wise, he had my back personally. I love JC to death.”

Mounduix made headlines multiple times during the season, including after he kissed Crispen’s armpit when he was sleeping. Fans caught the moment, which also included the 28-year-old rubbing Crispen’s arm, face and chest on the live-feeds.

“I will never say a bad word about JC because I don’t think he deserves it. Anything that is out there was definitely taken the wrong way,” Crispen continued. “Everything was discussed and we’re good. Anything that might have looked a certain way, I never felt negative anything towards JC, ever.”

The professional dancer also came under fire during the season for placing an ice cream scooper near his houseguests’ private areas, saying the N-word and opening the door while Haleigh Broucher used the bathroom. He defended his behavior during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I can be a lot of things, but I’m not a pervert. I can tell you that,” he told the outlet after the Wednesday, September 26, finale. “I hope these things don’t escalate. … Just don’t magnify drama, how I like to call it.”

Big Brother executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan released a statement to Us in August after they revisited footage of Mounduix’s behavior following “the expression of view concerns.” After speaking to Crispen and Broucher about the incidents, they said the two houseguests “in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed.”

Crispen, who was voted America’s Favorite Player in the finale, also told Us that Mounduix was one of the houseguests he thought might win the fan-voted honor.“I was going to say JC, or Sam [Bledsoe] or Brett [Robinson].”

Big Brother is expected to return to CBS in 2019.

