A fan base divided. Big Brother contestant JC Mounduix appeared to say the N-word during a live feed broadcast of the show, but viewers are torn over whether the event actually occurred.

A Twitter user shared a clip from the CBS reality series’ live feeds on Friday, August 31. “1000000% video creds to @bellamydamon for tbe video of jc saying the n word. (because my audio wouldnt work) #bb20,” he tweeted. In the video, JC appears to say the word three times while laughing.

The fan followed up his tweet with a clarification: “if you didn’t know, they were talking about snickers and jc thought it was funny that snickers sounded like the n word.”

However, viewers debated in the comments about whether the 28-year-old reality star was really saying the N-word or Snickers. “’Snickers … they gave her so many Snickers’ JC was laughing that Haleigh [Broucher] got a lot of Snickers in her HOH basket. JC did not say the N-word, nor did he joke that Snickers sounded like the N-word. #bb20,” one fan tweeted.

Another concurred: “It just sounded like snickers to me. I can’t stand JC ever since he said it the first time but I think this time was really snickers.”

Other fans called for his dismissal from the house. “Enough of the warnings @CBSBigBrother expel JC!! Obviously he thinks he can get away with anything!” one wrote. “This is disgusting! Kick him out! You can’t keep giving him chances! He won’t change his ways! #bb20.”

Swaggy C, who was also a contestant on season 20, weighed in on Twitter on Friday. “Dude said N*GGER. Not N*GGA …” he tweeted. “Would’ve been wrong either way coming from his mouth … But it’s DOUBLE. Nah fam. You’re cancelled. Say less #BB20.”

JC previously came under fire for saying the N-word during the live feeds on July 17 while attempting to explain that the word “midget” is a pejorative term. “’Midget’ is like saying ‘gay’ and ‘f–got’ or, like, ‘n–ga’ and ‘black.’”

Kaitlyn Herman has also used the N-word on the show. CBS gave a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “Those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.”

JC has also been accused of sexual misconduct twice this season, most recently on Tuesday, August 28, when he kissed castmate Tyler Crispen’s armpit and touched him while he was in bed. The CBS personality also appeared to try to put an ice cream scooper on houseguests’ private areas on the live feeds in July.

Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan spoke out about the sexual misconduct allegations on Friday. “The expression of viewer concerns regarding JC Mounduix’s behavior was reviewed immediately. All video was examined in its entirety,” they said in a statement to Us. “We spoke with all three of the houseguests separately in detail about the incidents. Tyler and Haleigh explained to producers that they in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed.”

The statement continued: “If there was any indication from our houseguests of sexual misconduct, we and CBS would have taken immediate action. The safety and security of our houseguests is and will continue to be our top priority.”

