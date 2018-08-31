Big Brother producers intervened when viewers accused JC Mounduix of sexual misconduct after incidents with his housemates Tyler Crispen and Haleigh Broucher.

“The expression of viewer concerns regarding JC Mounduix’s behavior was reviewed immediately. All video was examined in its entirety,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, August 31. “We spoke with all three of the houseguests separately in detail about the incidents. Tyler and Haleigh explained to producers that they in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed.”

The statement continued, “If there was any indication from our houseguests of sexual misconduct, we and CBS would have taken immediate action. The safety and security of our houseguests is and will continue to be our top priority.”

Mounduix, 28, has repeatedly come under fire for his inappropriate behavior with fellow houseguests. He was caught caressing Crispen, 23, while the latter was asleep on Wednesday, August 29. The dancer then kissed the lifeguard’s armpit. The next morning, Crispen told his housemate Kaycee Clark, “I’m sleeping alone tonight because I slept like s–t last night. … JC is not sleeping with me.”

The same day, Mounduix opened the door while Broucher, 21, was using the bathroom and refused to close it. He then tied open the door as the college student yelled for production to step in.

Viewers previously called out the Miami native in July for pretending to scoop his housemates’ genitals with an ice cream scooper. Weeks later, he said the N-word and then misused the term #MeToo.

CBS said in a statement to Us in July that producers warned houseguests about “inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.” The network noted that it does not condone “every unfiltered moment and conversation” that appears on the show’s 24/7 live feed.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

