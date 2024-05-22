Two bike gang members have been arrested several months after Ian Ziering was attacked in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, May 21, which confirmed that warrants were served to two individuals “responsible for an assault and vandalism of a motorist on Hollywood Boulevard.” Jacob Esteban Hernandez and Angie Teresa Guizar were taken into custody in connection to a public fight that took place in December 2023.

“A victim was involved in a physical altercation with four to five members of a minibike gang on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard within the Hollywood Entertainment District,” their statement continued. “The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle. Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist.”

The news release noted that one of the minibike riders was “captured swinging an object at the victim, nearly striking him.” There was also mention of Ziering’s 13-year-old daughter, who was present when the brawl took place.

“The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries,” the release stated.

Hernandez was booked for “felony vandalism,” while Guizar is facing a charge of “assault with a deadly weapon.” The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration. Ziering, 60, has yet to publicly address the update in the case.

In a video obtained by TMZ of the December 2023 incident, the actor was seen exiting his vehicle on Hollywood Boulevard before approaching a group of bikers, seemingly reacting to his car being hit. Ziering pushed one person and was subsequently chased down by several other bikers and shoved into a parked car.

In another video, Ziering was seen hugging his daughter Mia after the altercation. (He shares Mia and daughter Penna, 11, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.)

Ziering broke his silence on the attack in January with a lengthy social media statement.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote via Instagram. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering reassured fans that he and his daughter were unharmed. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” he continued. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

At the time, Ziering said he was hoping for “decisive action” from the police, writing, “I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

He concluded: “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”