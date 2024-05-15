Bill Hader is not being shy about his love for girlfriend Ali Wong.

During Wong’s final night of her residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 12, Hader, 45, came onto the stage at the end of her comedy set.

“Do you know who my boyfriend is? Do you want to meet him?” Wong, 42, asked the audience before Hader came out with a red rose and gave her a kiss. While on the stage, the Barry alum congratulated Wong on how “effortless” she made her set after working so hard on it.

Before exiting the stage, Hader shouted, “Ali Wong is off the market!”

During her set that night, per Rolling Stone, Wong opened up about the beginnings of her relationship with Hader following her divorce from Justin Hakuta. (Hakuta, 41, and Wong split in April 2022 after eight years of marriage and share two daughters. Hader, for his part, shares three children with ex-wife Maggie Carey.)

“I never thought I would have this much fun at this stage in my life. Divorce is fun. I just want to get married again, just so I could get divorced again,” Wong joked before sharing that after the news broke of her split from Hakuta she had “never been pursued” by so many men in her life.

While she was eager to enter into the dating scene again, she recalled getting a “phone call from this guy who [she] met at a dinner party in the past and he got [her] number from a mutual friend. Although she did not reveal the identity of the man, many fans thought she was referring to Hader amid their current romance.

“He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend,’” Wong explained during her set.

Although Wong was flattered, she joked that she didn’t pursue a relationship with him at first because she had to “get [her] money’s worth” on the dating apps.

While Wong turned him down, the unnamed guy wasn’t going to take “no” for an answer. Wong shared that she left for a European vacation soon after the call, and found flowers waiting for her at each stop on her trip. After telling her friends about the gesture, her girlfriends thought it was sweet but her male friends said it sounded like “psychopath behavior.”

“When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness,” she joked.

Hader and Wong were first linked in 2022 – and their relationship has only gotten more serious since then.

“They have a really strong foundation,” a source told Us Weekly in January, adding that marriage is “very much on the table” for the couple. Another insider noted that, “Friends know that they’re going to go the distance – they’re both at ease and [obsessed] with each other at the same time.”