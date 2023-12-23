Ali Wong has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Justin Hakuta.

Wong, 41, filed to dissolve her marriage in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 22, according to court documents obtained byTMZ. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. (Wong and Hakuta, 41, share kids Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.)

According to TMZ, Wong noted in her court filing that the exes are currently in mediation to resolve issues regarding spousal support and splitting assets.

News broke in April 2022 that the Beef star and Hakuta had split after eight years of marriage. (TMZ reported that the divorce docs list their date of separation in the same month.)

“I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction,” Wong recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in February. “I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset.”

The actress continued: “She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f—king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”

Since Wong and Hakuta announced their split, she added to THR that her mom “still sees” Hakuta “a ton.”

Hakuta, a former tech executive, has even retained his job as Wong’s tour manager during her live comedy gigs.

“We’re really close. “We’re really good friends [and] when I say that, I really mean it, Wong said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, noting she would be “fine” if Hakuta met a date while they were traveling together.“I don’t know, I haven’t thought about that.”

Wong, for her part, has moved on with fellow comedian and actor Bill Hader. Wong and Hader, 45, briefly dated in late 2022 before rekindling their romance earlier this year.

“They’re actually perfect for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “They have a lot in common. They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”

Hader shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey.