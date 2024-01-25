Inside Bill Hader and Ali Wong's Plans to Blend Their Families

Bill Hader and Ali Wong‘s relationship has only gotten more serious since they went public.

“They have a really strong foundation,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s future plans.

According to the insider, marriage is “very much on the table” for Hader, 45, and Wong, 41. “Friends know that they’re going to go the distance — they’re both at ease and [obsessed] with each other at the same time,” a second insider added.

The pair isn’t in a rush though as they remain focused on coparenting their children with their former spouses. After dating for nearly a year, Hader and Wong have reached the stage where they are “ready to blend families.”

Before going public with Hader, Wong was married to Justin Hakuta for eight years. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, expanded their family with kids Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6. News broke in April 2022 that Wong and Hakuta, 41, called it quits.

“I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction,” Wong recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset.”

She continued: “She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f—king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”

Wong and Hakuta have remained on good terms following their breakup, with the former tech executive remaining her tour manager during live comedy gigs. “We’re really close. We’re really good friends [and] when I say that, I really mean it,” Wong said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2023.

In December 2023, Us confirmed that Wong officially filed for divorce from Hakuta. The court documents stated that Wong cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

Hader, for his part, exchanged vows with director Maggie Carey in 2006. They went on to welcome daughters Hayley, Hannah and Harper before their split in 2017. Hader and Carey finalized their divorce in 2018.

Wong and Hader were initially linked in late 2022 before parting ways. They reconciled, however, by April 2023 and have publicly shown their support for each other at multiple award shows including the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

Earlier this month, Hader appeared visibly moved when Wong won trophies at both events for her role in Netflix’s Beef. (The actor was also nominated for his involvement in HBO’s Barry.)

“It was obvious he only had eyes for Ali,” an eyewitness told Us about Hader’s emotional reaction, which was caught on screen. “He kept glancing at her the whole night.”

Wong offered a rare insight into her relationship with Hader that same night, telling Access Hollywood at the Emmys, “We’re very selectively private. I mean, we’ve been together for a minute, so it’s like, I guess people didn’t know we were together. It’s just also like, we’re both, like, in our 40s and parents.”

For more on Hader and Wong’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.