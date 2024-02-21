Billie Lee wasn’t surprised that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix — because she expected it to happen a lot earlier than it did.

During the Sunday, February 18, episode of “The Tasteless Gentleman” podcast, Lee, 39, claimed Sandoval, 41, and Madix, 38, had issues for years before their split.

“It was devastating [when Sandoval cheated]. But I somewhat understood because the relationship was so bad for a while. They weren’t sexual for a very long time,” she claimed. “It was very much roommate [and/or] brother-and-sister vibes a lot of times. So, I wasn’t really surprised.”

Lee was actually more surprised that Sandoval wasn’t unfaithful sooner, adding, “I was expecting him to do it years earlier, to be honest, just because I just know the situation. Then I didn’t talk to him for six weeks when it happened because I wanted to respect and be there for Ariana.”

Lee reached out to Sandoval when she heard how the aftermath of the scandal was affecting his mental health.

“I got a phone call from a mutual friend who I introduced him to and he said, ‘[Sandoval is] not doing well.’ We were really afraid for his well-being. I was like, ‘You know, he’s always been there. He’s always had my back,'” she continued. “I spent the entire weekend at his house, I watched the dogs and I was there to watch over him and lift him up.”

Lee, who appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2018 to 2019, previously defended her decision to support Sandoval following the drama. She took to social media shortly after Sandoval and Madix’s split to explain why she wasn’t choosing sides.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways,” Lee wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

Lee has since firmly remained by Sandoval’s side while her friendship with Madix took a major hit. Despite Madix publicly thanking Lee in May 2023 for walking her dogs while visiting Sandoval, the duo have since had a falling-out.

On Sunday’s podcast, Lee said she wasn’t thrilled to hear Madix claim on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year that she was living in her and Sandoval’s home. According to Lee, she has been spending time at the residence as Madix and Sandoval deal with their busy schedules.

“I used to water her plants and I took her mail and put it up. But she’s been telling people that I’m living there, which I’m not. So now I’ve stopped watering her plants and she can go f–k herself,” Lee said. “At the house, no one cared about the dogs when the dogs were there. I was constantly taking care of the dogs. They were both traveling and going through a breakup.”

Lee maintained that she didn’t do “anything wrong,” saying, “I’m just being nice. But with the attitude and [her] telling people I live there, I’m just like, ‘No.’ Because no one else gives a s–t about her stuff there. I’m the one making sure it’s OK. Not anymore.”

After losing touch with Madix, Lee has remained focused on her bond with Sandoval.

“[When Ariana] stopped talking to me, I cried a lot. It was devastating for me. They are both my family,” she continued. “But I’m really happy with what I did because I am way closer and have this amazing friendship with Tom. I’m just really proud that he’s here. He’s healthy. We really support each other.”