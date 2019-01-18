Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding is shaping up to be an A-list affair! The couple, who legally wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, have been busy planning a more traditional ceremony to celebrate with their family and friends — and the bride’s uncle Billy Baldwin shared some insight into the famous faces who may appear on the guest list.

“Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends,” the actor, 55, predicted during an interview with etalk on Friday, January 18. “Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

Hadid and Jenner, both 23, have been members of Hailey’s tight-knit squad of model friends for years, but the possibility that Kourtney Kardashian could also attend the wedding is a head-scratcher given her history with Bieber. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2015 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, now 39, and the “Friends” singer, 24, had been secretly hooking up for months after her split from longtime love Scott Disick, with whom she shares children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

But these days, Bieber only has eyes for Hailey, 22. The newlyweds dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their romance in June 2018. The Grammy winner proposed just a few weeks later and surprised fans when he quietly wed the model in the fall.

TMZ reported on Thursday, January 17, that Bieber and Hailey have mailed out “Save the Date” cards for a wedding ceremony during the weekend of March 1, which is the pop star’s 25th birthday. According to the website, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are among the invitees.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

