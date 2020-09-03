A real-life Bangerz! Billy Ray Cyrus brought his daughter Miley Cyrus on a dirt bike when she was just 2 years old — and the excursion left her with a “head injury” she’s monitored for years.

The “Midnight Sky” singer, 27, shared during the Wednesday, September 2, episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that she likes to take SPECT scans of her brain because she “had a head injury when I was, you know, 2 years old.”

Miley explained, “It’s bad. My dad had me — this is really bad, but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away. He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad. And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree. It was bad. So that’s what’s wrong. Everyone’s asked me that for years.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress said she wonders if the incident impacted her personality because she has qualities that don’t always make sense to her.

“Maybe it knocked me into this identity, or something … I also have a tendency, when I know something’s really stupid, I just gotta try it, to know that it’s stupid, which makes it stupid, ’cause I already knew about it,” Miley said. “Sometimes I’m like, is it better to know it’s dumb and do it? Or not know it’s dumb and do it? That’s the head injury.”

The Hannah Montanna alum also detailed her feelings on her love life — and the pain she experienced in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“I recently went through a very public divorce that f–king sucked,” she said. “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing, and just all those stories.”

Miley and the Hunger Games star, 30, dated on and off for nearly a decade before they wed in December 2018. The pair separated in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized five months later. The “Wrecking Ball” singer had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter, but they split in September 2019 after one month of dating. Weeks later, Miley moved on with Cody Simpson, whom she dated for 10 months until their split in August.