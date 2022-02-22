Never forgotten. Bindi Irwin honored her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would’ve been his 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi, 23, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 21, to celebrate her dad. “Today I’ll watch The Crocodile Hunter with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, whose post appeared on Tuesday, February 22, in Australian timezones — marking Steve’s actual birthday — shared a throwback photo of her dad holding a snake while exploring the land.

“I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on,” she added after referencing her 10-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

Steve died at age 44 after being pierced by a stingray barb in September 2006. He is survived by his wife, Terri Irwin, and their two children, Bindi and son Robert Irwin.

Both Bindi and Robert, 18, showed the former wildlife conservationist some love on Steve Irwin Day in November 2021.

“Your legacy will live on forever,” Bindi captioned an Instagram photo of her father holding her while looking out at the ocean. “I love you for even longer.”

Robert, who is a photographer and zookeeper, shared his own touching tribute at the time. “Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was,” he wrote via Instagram. “Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for.”

Bindi, who married Chandler Powell in 2020, previously spoke out about her dad’s lifestyle inspired her daughter’s middle name.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” she explained in a February 2021 interview with The Bump. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

