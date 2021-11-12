Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in May 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” the reality star told her Instagram followers in July 2019. “Chandler … I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”

The engaged couple adopted a puppy in January of the following year. “Our family is growing!” Bindi captioned an Instagram selfie in 2020. “Chandler and I are so happy to introduce you to our sweetheart Piggy. 2020 is going to be beautiful. Happy New Year.”

In March 2020, the pair tied the knot at the Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their nuptials took place just hours before lockdown.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” the wildlife conservationist captioned wedding photos at the time. “We celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum [Terri Irwin] helped me get ready, [my brother], Robert [Irwin], walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this: stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

The duo announced their pregnancy news five months later and stayed busy during quarantine by “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love,” the insider added at the time.

Ever since Grace’s arrival in August 2021, the new parents have been documenting the little one’s life on social media, including her love of animals. The toddler met a water dragon in October 2021, a wombat the following month and more.

Keep scrolling to see Bindi and Powell’s family photos with their baby girl, from three-generation pics with Terri to outdoor selfies.