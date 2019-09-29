



Bindi Irwin gave fans a sneak peek at her romantic wedding dress ahead of her marriage to

“I said yes to the dress,” the wildlife conservationist, 21, captioned an Instagram photo taken in a dress shop on Sunday, September 29, that showed her left hand with her engagement ring topped by a delicate lace sleeve.

Her groom, 22, commented on the post, writing, “I can’t wait,” along with three red heart emojis. In a second comment, he added, “You’re going to be so beautiful.”

The couple announced their engagement in July after nearly six years of dating.

“July 24th 2019 On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she captioned an Instagram photo. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

Since then, Irwin has dished some details from the upcoming wedding, telling Entertainment Tonight that her brother, Robert Irwin, will stand in for their late father, Steve Irwin, who died in September 2006 in an accident with a stingray.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle. That’s something that I really want to do,” she said, explaining that her “dad would have wanted” him to.

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, September 27, that she will “absolutely” pay tribute to the late Crocodile Hunter star at her nuptials.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” she told Us. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

