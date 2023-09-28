The roses have wilted on Chelsea Vaughn and Austin Tinsley’s relationship.

“Since many of you watched our love story unfold, we wanted to share with you that we are no longer together,” the Bachelor Nation stars wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, September 28. “This decision was not made lightly and of course, it wasn’t what either of us had hoped for. We are extremely heavy-hearted, but also very grateful to have separated with love and respect for each other and for the relationship.”

Their note concluded: “Because of our unique circumstances, sadly, we weren’t able to share a year’s worth of wonderful moments with you. But we are so appreciative of all the love and support you’ve shown us and our relationship over the last few months.”

Vaughn, 31, and Tinsley, 27, — who signed their breakup statement with their former couple name “Aussea” — met on Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2 in mid-2022. (The season aired this summer.)

“I just looked at him and I just thought like, ‘OK, he’s that good looking, he’s 6’6. He’s a California guy.’ I just didn’t think I was gonna be his type. … And then he caught me by surprise and then the whole time he just kept catching me by surprise,” Vaughn, who previously appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, exclusively explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in July. “But it was really once we started talking more that it was really like, ‘Wow, we really connect mentally and emotionally a lot. I was just drawn to that and attracted to that. And I think I was just really intrigued by the way that [Austin] thinks in general because like he said, we don’t really think the same. And so it made both of us gain a new perspective and see where the other person was coming from. And we continue to do that now.”

After bonding on the Canadian version of the beach spinoff, Vaughn and Tinsley decided to leave the show together without getting engaged. Tinsley eventually relocated to Vaughn’s home in New York City and they started apartment-hunting.

“I wanna make sure one that she’s comfortable with me being around and having another person in the house and then making sure I’m on top of things. I think dishes are probably my weakest point,” he jokingly told Us of moving to the Big Apple.

The duo documented their moving process via social media, ultimately revealing in August that they found a new residence in Jersey City, New Jersey. It is not immediately known what they plan to do with their joint apartment.