Big, big plans! Bachelor in Paradise alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes took a major step in their relationship by buying a house together.

During the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast’s episode on Monday, January 11, Unglert dished on the milestone while speaking with Bachelorette alum Marquel Martin about his Las Vegas proposal.

“Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas,” the 29-year-old reality star shared. “Hopefully you’ll give us an inside line on some of the good spots out there.”

The couple purchased a home in Las Vegas’ Summerlin neighborhood, which he noted is “pretty close” to Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. “We know it’s an older community, which I think is good,” he explained. “We’re not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah, we’re excited.”

The California native continued, “It’s going to be our permanent residence. We are moving in April, [which] is when the house is finished being built. It’s not finished yet. But yeah, we’re going to stay in L.A., spend some time out in Vegas.”

He believes that Las Vegas is the “perfect” place for him to live because “there’s a lot of courses, there’s great rock climbing, great mountain biking, great hiking — all those things that I like to do.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes, 25, met during season 6 of Bachelor Paradise in 2019. Though he broke off their romance and left the show, the Bachelor Winter Games alum returned to win back the former pageant queen and they left Mexico together.

The Bachelor Nation couple, who have described their romance as “unconventional,” sparked marriage rumors in early 2020 after they were seen wearing rings on their left hands. Unglert explained that this was done to show their commitment to one another.

“In my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” he said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! in June 2020. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn, and that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months.”

Unglert referred to their dynamic as a “domestic partnership,” and added, “I think it’s one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.’”

Miller-Keyes revealed that her longtime beau “started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger just to fight women off” and she “liked” the concept. “Then we just talked about getting rings,” she shared in the interview. “It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”