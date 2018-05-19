So much love! Bishop Michael Curry gave an address titled “The Power of Love” during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

Early on, the Chicago native, 65, quoted several lines from the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Where Do We Go From Here?” sermon at the 1967 Convention of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “We must discover the power of love … and when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world,” Curry recited. “Love is the only way.”

He then spoke about the religious roots of love, quoting verses from St. Paul and paraphrasing the teachings of the late French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

At the end of his address, Curry again quoted King before sending his best wishes to Harry, 33, and Markle, 36.

“My brother, my sister, God love you, God bless you,” he said. “My brothers, my sisters, God love you, God bless you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.”

Kensington Palace announced last week that the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church would travel to Windsor to speak at the royal nuptials. He said in a statement released on May 12: “The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

About 600 people, including celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham, are in attendance at Harry and Markle’s wedding, in addition to many members of the royal family. Later on Saturday, approximately 200 guests will celebrate with the newlyweds at their private reception at Frogmore House.