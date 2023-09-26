Blac Chyna has a new love in her life: songwriter Derrick Milano.

The reality star, 35, and Milano, 29, made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, September 26, sharing romantic photos together with loving captions.

Chyna (real name Angela White) uploaded an image of her and Milano looking at each other adoringly, captioning the post with a heart. Milano, for his part, posted a picture carrying Chyna in his arms. The pair grinned from ear to ear in both shots.

“It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time,” he captioned the photo. “Love you Angela.”

Prior to her romance with Milano, Chyna was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian from from February 2016 to February 2017, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Dream. The Special Forces star is also mom of 10-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

This past year has been one of big change for Chyna, who revealed on September 15 that she was celebrating one year of sobriety.

“This year taught me a lot about myself,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself receiving flowers and a balloon from her mom, Tokyo Toni. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol.”

She continued: “I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

In addition to getting sober, Chyna also deleted her OnlyFans account in March, saying she wanted to be a better role model for her children. She also underwent butt and breast reduction surgery, got baptized and reverted back to her legal name.

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it,” she shared in the post. “God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.”

Milano, for his part, is well-known in the music industry. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, he took home a trophy for Best Rap Song for co-writing Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé. He has also composed songs for Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, and many more.