Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s child custody battle is getting more tumultuous after the Lashed Bar owner claimed that she had concerns about her ex-fiancé’s mental state.

In legal documents viewed by Us Weekly, Chyna, 31, questioned Kardashian’s ability to care for their 3-year-old daughter, Dream, due to his inability to leave his home.

“Respondent tells me all of that time that he is depressed, and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself,” the Real Blac Chyna star claimed in an affidavit filed on February 18 in response to Kardashian’s request for primary custody of Dream. “Respondent has trouble leaving the house.”

She added: “All of the places he says Dream goes during his custodial time, Dream is going there with a nanny or family member because respondent is too afraid to leave the house.”

The mother of two revealed that she hasn’t seen the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, more than “four times in person since the paternity judgment” was entered in October 2017. She claims the lack of interaction has led to coparenting issues.

The California native responded to Chyna’s allegations in regard to his inability to venture outside of his residence in an affidavit filed on February 24.

“I deny that I have an issue with depression or leaving the house,” he said in the documents viewed by Us. “My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately led to very incessant negative remarks about my appearance. So yes, for a period of time, I did not want to subject myself to that; I am not sure why anyone would.”

Us reported last month that the model requested the court to order a mental health evaluation for Kardashian after she voiced her concerns.

The request could delay the pair’s upcoming court appearance set for this month. According to Elise Greenberg, Kardashian’s legal representative, Chyna wanted to push the court date in order to examine the reality TV star’s mental health.

This demand caused the former University of Southern California student to respond, alleging that Chyna is conducting a “smear campaign” against him. He claimed that he does not “drink alcohol to excess” and does not “use cocaine or opioids or any illegal substance” despite his ex’s claims to the contrary.

On January 3, Kardashian submitted an emergency filing with the court to obtain full custody of Dream. At the time, he claimed that Chyna’s alleged substance abuse and behavior was having negative effects on their child.

Days later, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant filed a new request to require Chyna to undergo drug testing before her scheduled visitations with their daughter.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, denied the allegations, telling Us in a statement that her client will “vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter.”

A judge denied Kardashian’s petition for primary custody in January, four days before he filed with the court for a second time.