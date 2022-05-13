A new start. Blac Chyna is focused on “new beginnings” after losing her defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 88 Fin founder, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, to post a baptism video in celebration of her birthday. In the video, Chyna (real name Angela White) is seen wearing all white while being dipped in a swimming pool as a group of presumed family and friends witness the ceremony.

“Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings,” she captioned the post.

The baptism comes just days after a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians amid the parties’ years-long legal dispute, stating no monetary damages should be awarded to the Washington, D.C. native.

The model filed a $100 million lawsuit against the famous family in 2017 when the spinoff series Rob & Chyna that she and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream, was canceled.

Chyna claimed in the lawsuit that Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian interfered with the future of the show and used their influence with the E! network to end the series prematurely.

While in court last month, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan testified that Chyna had abused their brother. In earlier filed documents, Rob, 35, alleged that Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life” while also claiming that his ex attempted to choke him with an iPhone charging cord and pointed a loaded gun at his head.

The Lashed Cosmetics owner, however, denied the claims of abuse and downplayed the gun allegations, claiming it was nothing more than a joke.

According to a TMZ report, Chyna told the jury that Rob locked himself in a room with her phone during an argument in December 2018, making her increasingly agitated. As a result, she destroyed a gingerbread house and damaged their television. She allegedly told Rob at the time: “Give me back my phone, give me back my property.”

The “Cash Only” performer further asserted that she had attempted to get Rob’s attention while he was playing a video game by wrapping the cell phone cord around his neck in a playful way, claiming there was no struggle.

Rob, for his part, confessed on the stand that their daughter, who was born in 2016, was conceived “out of spite” and that his relationship with Chyna “wasn’t real love.” The pair called it quits in July 2017.

He went on to allege that their rocky relationship happened when “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point,” and that he “wasn’t thinking about stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place,” ahead of their split.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled to dismiss the case.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury,” the Kardashian family’s counsel, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, said in a statement to Us Weekly on May 3. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lyanne Ciani, had a different reading of the verdict. In a statement to Us, Ciani argued that her client had not been given a fair trial, claiming that the judge had “committed reversible error” by introducing “a highly prejudicial, punitive, and baseless jury instruction that falsely state that Plaintiff had violated a court order regarding production of her financial records.”

Ciani also argued that the judge should have stepped in when the Kardashians’ legal team showed the revenge porn photos Rob posted of Chyna while she was testifying on the stand.

"We will appeal on the remaining questions," the lawyer told the Associated Press at the time of the verdict.