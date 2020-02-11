Blac Chyna Reveals How and Why She Attended the 2020 Oscars

Blac Chyna has been an awards season staple! Two weeks after attending the 2020 Grammy Awards, the reality star hit the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, surprising fans with the unexpected appearance.

In an Instagram post the following day, the 31-year-old revealed how she scored a ticket: She was the plus-one for music producer Christopher Trujillo, a.k.a. Tito JustMusic.

“Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic,” Chyna wrote, captioning a video of herself and Trujillo in the back of a car.

Chyna bared a lot of skin on the Oscars red carpet, wearing a black Dona Matoshi gown with a plunging neckline, a high-leg slit and purple details.

Trujillo has worked with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Eve and Cheryl, according to Discogs.com. His IMDb filmography, meanwhile, reveals he worked on the soundtrack for the films Think Like a Man and For Colored Girls.

Chyna’s presence at this year’s Oscars inspired a lot of wisecracks on Twitter. “Loved her in Marriage Story,” Noelle actor Billy Eichner wrote.

“People acting confused why blac chyna attended the oscars as if she didn’t pretend to love Rob Kardashian for 2 years so she could get pregnant with an heir to the kardashian empire,” another Twitter user quipped. “Put some respect on her thespian name.”

Chyna and Kardashian, 32, went public with their relationship in January 2016 and announced their engagement three months later. They welcomed daughter Dream, 3, that November but split the following month.

The former couple are back in the headlines nowadays because of their ongoing custody battle: In January, Kardashian filed paperwork seeking primary custody of Dream, alleging that Chyna is a danger to their daughter. He later asked a judge to order Chyna to submit herself to drug testing “no less than 30 minutes before each visit” with Chyna, saying he was “incredibly concerned about Dream’s safety” when she’s under the Lashed entrepreneur’s care.

In February 2019, the former couple signed a post-judgment child support modification order releasing the Dancing With the Stars alum from his child support payments to Chyna.