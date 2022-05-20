Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Gets a Trial Date

Getting closer. Following her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, a trial has been set for Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit with Rob Kardashian.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the trial will begin on Monday, June 13. This comes five years after Chyna, 34, originally sued Kardashian, 35, after he leaked explicit images of her on social media.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2016. Chyna and Kardashian got engaged after three months of dating and announced that they were expecting their first child together. Viewers got to see their romance documented in E!’s reality series Rob & Chyna, which aired from September to December 2016.

Kardashian announced the duo’s split shortly after their show was renewed for a second season. In July 2017, Chyna obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in response to him posting personal photos of her online. At the time, the rapper also sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in a defamation case.

Ahead of her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, which she lost in May, Chyna and Rob’s relationship made headlines again. In March, the singer claimed on social media that she didn’t receive any child support. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob and son King with ex Tyga, tweeted at the time.

The sock designer, for her part, clarified that he has his daughter from Tuesdays through Saturdays in response to Chyna’s comments. “[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” the California native wrote in an Instagram comment via the Shade Room. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. Why would I pay child support? Lol.”

The twosome’s tumultuous relationship also became a topic of conversation when Rob took the stand during the defamation trial. “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point,” he said during his testimony last month. “She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family.”

He added: “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”

Earlier this month, a judge ruled in favor of the famous family and Chyna was not awarded the more than $100 million in damages that she was seeking from the lawsuit. Her lawyer has claimed she plans to appeal the verdict.

