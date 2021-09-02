Now they have bad blood. Blake Horstmann fired back at ex Becca Kufrin after she attempted to clarify what happened between them before she left to film season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Honestly, at this point, it’s just, like, something I don’t know if I even want to waste my breath. I just feel like at this point, it’s just a waste of time,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, said during the Wednesday, September 1, episode of his “Behind the Rose” podcast. “Listen, I was hurt by the podcast. … Like you said, it’s no secret that we were hanging out prior. I don’t think it was some secret — like, [it] wasn’t at all. More than anything, I was hurt by it.”

Horstmann went on to hint that something more went down than what Kufrin, 31, said. “I think the people — my friends — certainly know the truth,” he claimed. “I think most of the people in Bachelor world know the truth, her friends sure as s–t know the truth. So it’s like, it is what it is.”

The reality star concluded by suggesting that the former Bachelorette was trying to downplay their relationship to guard another.

“The one thing I’m gonna say is maybe Becca is protecting something or someone and for that I respect her,” he said. “But it just sucks that, like, it happened the way it did. But that’s honestly — I’m just never gonna talk about her again. Because anytime I do, s–t gets written in everything and it just gets everything blown up more so. Yeah, the f–king podcasts are — it really, really hurt. But it is what it is, moving on. At least I know now so I can move on.”

Horstmann competed on Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, finishing as runner-up. She confirmed her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in September 2020, after which the Colorado native alleged that he and his ex began communicating again.

“We did kind of chat here and there, and we were back in touch within the last, like, six months,” he claimed during the August 20 episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “It kind of came down to if she was going to do Paradise or not.”

Horstmann noted at the time that he would be open to getting back together with Kufrin, if she doesn’t find a meaningful connection on Bachelor in Paradise. (She arrived during the Tuesday, August 31, episode and gave her first rose to Aaron Clancy.)

“I would be willing to talk, of course. But we’ll see how Paradise works out because she’s going to Paradise. And I don’t know, that show can change you and those producers get a hold of you. The show doesn’t like me, the show doesn’t want to see us together,” he alleged. “She has, like, the ABC podcast [“Bachelor Happy Hour”]. That’s kind of her thing. She is very much involved in that show. We’ll see.”

However, Kufrin told a different story. “Blake and I have always been friends. We’ve always been supportive of one another,” she explained during the August 26 episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “In terms of the ‘talking,’ yeah, we’ve been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would warrant … a potential relationship.”

The Bachelor alum added: “[He] made it seem like we’re not together because of production or whatever, and at the end of the day, like, we’re two grown adults that make our own decisions. If we’re not together, then … it’s because we chose not to be together. It can’t be put on anyone else.”

A source told Us Weekly amid the drama that Kufrin and Horstmann “will remain friends even if Becca [finds] love in Paradise,” noting that he “supports [her] no matter what.”