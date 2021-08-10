So many familiar faces. Following the Monday, August 9, Bachelorette finale, during which Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged, it was time to introduce what’s next: Bachelor in Paradise.

After two years off, the fan-favorite spinoff is returning for its seventh season. While many cast members have already been revealed — as has a list of rotating celebrity hosts — the new trailer proves that we haven’t seen anything yet!

The video reveals that Becca Kufrin, Tia Booth and Kendall Long will be joining the beach bash.

Tia and Kendall, both 29, first appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor before joining season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. While Tia famously had a fling with Colton Underwood during the show, Kendall found love with Joe Amabile — who is also back this season.

Kendall and Joe, 34, moved in together in 2019 but split in January 2020. Earlier this year, she admitted that while she wants her ex to find love, it would be “so hard” to watch him fall for someone on Paradise.

“I still have a tremendous amount of love for him,” she said during the May interview, adding that if they were both invited to the spinoff, she’d probably say no. “It would be really difficult. … I would just be signing up for another heartbreak.”

Well, it looks like she said yes. In the new trailer, the Dancing With the Stars alum is seen getting very close with Serena Pitt, flirting and kissing the 23-year-old Bachelor alum. When Kendall arrives, he asks, “Why did you come here?” She then responds, “Why did you come here?” before the pair engage in a hug. Serena is shown crying.

Becca, 31, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying herself. The season 14 Bachelorette has been single since September 2020, when she announced the end of her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen. In the new trailer, she admits, “I can’t stop smiling,” while on a date with Thomas Jacobs, the villain from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

While Tia doesn’t appear to find a deep connection in the first look, she still does a fair share of flirting with Kenny Braasch, joking with him about getting naked while they stand together on the beach.

During the trailer, Kenny, 39, seems a bit preoccupied with many prospects, including Demi Burnett. The pair engage in multiple steamy kisses and she tells the cameras she wants to take him to “the boom boom room.” Demi, 26, is also spotted kissing Brendan Morais, while Mari Pepin-Solis is vying for Kenny.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.