Awkward! Blake Lively’s paranoia about her sheer top led her to believe a man was complimenting her breasts, but he was actually praising her Twitter.

The 31-year-old actress donned a see-through top under a menswear jacket at the Monday, September 10, premiere for her new film, A Simple Favor. The catch? She didn’t realize the shirt was sheer. Lively tried to get duct tape to cover herself, to no avail.

“And you know when you’re like freaking out about something and you know that that’s all anyone else is seeing?” the Gossip Girl alum said during her Thursday, September 13, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You’re aware of it, so everything everyone says is, like, pointing out this thing that you’re paranoid about. But no one’s really noticing.”

Lively’s anxiousness went into overdrive when she misunderstood a man who was trying to give her props for her Twitter account. “So I’m on the red carpet and then this guy goes, ‘Blake, Blake, your tweets are amazing.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? Excuse me?’ And he was like, ‘Your tweets are amazing,’” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, ‘Are we saying that? Have you been on Google in the past year? This is not OK.’”

She continued: “And the woman next to him goes, ‘Well, I mean, they are.’ And I was like, ‘Well, thank you.’ And he’s like, ‘And your husband’s [Ryan Reynolds] tweets are even better.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, tweets, Twitter, my tweets. My tweets are amazing.’”

Lively was still a little disappointed about the exchange later. “And then I was so relieved that it was about my mind, and then after I was like, ‘But, like, how are my … Like, how are they?’” she quipped.

The Shallows star and Reynolds, 41, keep fans entertained with their social media, whether they’re teasing each other, joking about divorce rumors or shutting down trolls. The couple are parents of daughters James, 3, and Ines, who will turn 2 later this month.

