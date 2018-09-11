Blake Lively was sexy in yet another pantsuit at the NYC premiere of her new thriller A Simple Favor on Monday, September 10, and the blonde beauty ensured her hair, makeup and mani were equally on point. Rocking a black two piece with a sheer mock-neck top that had a train-like effect in the back, the actress opted for an intricately braided ‘do, a sultry smokey eye and onyx nails for the occasion.

Celeb hairstylist Rod Ortega was behind the pretty plait, which featured several small braids woven into a single larger one. The actress made headlines last month when she swapped her usually sun-kissed strands for a slightly darker ‘do and those deeper roots were on display at the premiere.

When it came to tending to that #flawless face, Lively’s longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle created a vintage-inspired glam. “Blake’s look tonight was a hybrid of ’70s disco and 1930s Berlin,” he said in a statement. “I wanted her lips to be present but matte, while her skin offsets the lip with its beautiful glowing texture.”

Using a mix of Giorgio Armani Beauty and his own line, he started by applying the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 6 to the entire face for a radiant finish and used the brand’s High Precision Retouch concealer in 3 around the eyes and any other places that needed additional coverage.

To create that enchanting eggplant smoked-out eye, Buckle turned to his own Premiere Palette, which is full warm matte shades and rich metallics. His Brow Champion in Blonde, meanwhile, helped to further define her peepers.

The new Giorgio Armani Rouge d’Armani Matte Lipstick in 500 (a rosy pink) offered a matte, her-lips-but-better effect on the pout, and, because Lively leaves no stone unturned, her nails were also polished to perfection.

Nail pro Elle dreamed up a shimmering black mani using LeChat Dare To Wear Rock the Mic. For a fun ode to the actress’ character in the film, the manicurist created a Swarovski crystal-adorned accent nail. After polishing the left and right ring fingers with LeChat Dare To Wear Black Velvet, she applied the jewels in a martini glass-inspired design — a motif that plays a big role in the flick that also stars Anna Kendrick and Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding.

