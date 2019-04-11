Putting it all out there! Blake Lively got a little naughty while responding to a preview husband Ryan Reynolds posted promoting his new film Detective Pikachu.

“Footage from my ACTUAL audition for #DetectivePikachu,” the Deadpool star, 42, joked of an animated “casting” clip that introduced Pokémon personalities such as Jigglypuff, Eevee and, of course, Reynolds’ own character of Pikachu, set to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

“Is it wrong to say I’d tap that?” the Gossip Girl alum, 31, wrote in the comments section.

Naturally, the Critics’ Choice winner had a witty response for his wife, writing, “This is easily the best fan-fiction I’ve ever read.”

It’s not the first time the duo, who are known for trolling each other, have gotten racy on social media: Reynolds joked in October 2018 that his wife was one and the same as Amethyst Realm, a woman who bears a slight likeness to the actress and claimed to have sex with 20 ghosts and be engaged to a spirit in a New York Post piece.

“THIS is how I found out?” the Proposal star tweeted at the time.

The Vancouver native also teased the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star after she shared a promotional shot for her 2018 film A Simple Favor, which showed her standing above a man who had his naked legs spread open.

“He seems nice,” the screenwriter razzed.

All puns aside, the pair, who wed in September 2012 two years after meeting on the set of their movie, Green Lantern, are wild about each other.

“They have such a solid relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “They truly couldn’t be happier and more in love.”

Reynolds and Lively also share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

