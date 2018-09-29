He definitely has a sense of humor! Ryan Reynolds made light of what could have been an awkward situation for him when his wife, Blake Lively, shared a racy photo of herself with another man to promote her new film, A Simple Favor.

Lively, who plays a mysterious woman who disappears without a trace, posted the promotional pic on her Instagram on Friday, September 28. In the shot, she stands over a seemingly naked man with his legs apart as he offers her a martini. “My turn … @asimplefavor,” the 31-year-old actress wrote as a caption.

Reynolds, 41, had a lighthearted reaction to the photo, replying in the comments: “He seems nice.”

Lively and her husband of six years — the pair celebrated their anniversary on September 9 — are known for trolling each other on social media and elsewhere. “My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids,” Reynolds joked at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.”

However, their romance is as strong as they come. “They have such a solid relationship,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in August. “They truly couldn’t be happier and more in love.”

The parents of daughters James, 3, and Ines, who will turn 2 on Sunday, September 30, put family first, too. “Their kids are the most important thing in their lives. They do everything they can to make sure they have a normal upbringing,” the insider noted, adding: “When they’re not working, they really spend as much time as they can home and away from all the craziness.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!