There she trolls! Blake Lively could not resist an opportunity to take a playful jab at Ryan Reynolds while wishing her pal Gigi Hadid a happy birthday.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, posted an Instagram Story photo of herself sitting between the actor, 44, and the model, 26, on Friday, April 23. “Happy Birthday @gigihadid,” she wrote. “I think you and I make a much better couple.”

In another slide, Lively shared a video of Hadid dancing at fellow friend Taylor Swift’s concert. “Too bad you’re just super hot and no fun at all,” she quipped. “Birthday girl got allllll the goods.”

The California native shared her reaction via her Instagram Story. “BAHA ily B,” she replied.

Lively and Reynolds frequently joke around with each other on social media. She did so in December 2020 when she revealed that four of her “favorite things in the world” hail from Vancouver, Canada, his hometown. She then posted Instagram Story photos of various desserts, asking, “Who did you think I was gonna say??”

The actress previously made fun of the Deadpool star for how he chose to celebrate his birthday. “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who,” she captioned Instagram photos of the confection in October 2020. “Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

Reynolds treated Lively similarly on her birthday in August 2019, posting photos that showed her with her eyes closed or cropped out of the frame.

Amid their good-natured public back-and-forth, the twosome are “more committed to their marriage” than ever, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020.

“Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid,” the insider revealed. “They enjoy being parents more than anything. When Ryan is shooting a movie, Blake and the kids always come with him, the same goes for Blake. They like to keep their family together as much as possible.”

The pair, who share daughters James, Inez and Betty, also prefer for their relationship to stay out of the spotlight. “Blake and Ryan are two extremely proud and private people and keeping their relationship low-key and off radar is what’s worked so well for them over the years,” the source said. “Away from the cameras, people may find it surprising to hear they’re just a regular couple who love to hang out and do the normal things together without making a song and dance about it all.”