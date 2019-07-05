For Gwen Stefani, the 4th of July holds special meaning to her, as it also marks her father Dennis Stefani’s birthday.

Dennis turned 74 on Thursday, July 4. In honor of his big day, the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, kissed the patriarch of the family on the cheek.

“Happy Birthday,” the No Doubt member, 49, captioned the Instagram Stories post. Earlier, she celebrated her father’s special day with a throwback shot of the duo posing together.

The “Rich Girl” singer shared posts about Independence Day too. She posted a photo of the “God’s Country” crooner posing with his hat over his heart, as he stood beneath an American flag.

“Happy 4th of July muffins,” she captioned the snap. The caption included the hashtag “vegasbound,” which referenced the singer’s Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas. She is kicking off the beginning of 21 additional concerts dates on Friday, July 5. Her performances at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino are slated to wrap in November 2019.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2015 that The Voice coaches were dating. The “Hella Good” singer was previously married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years. The exes, who split in August 2015, share sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5. Shelton, meanwhile, divorced Miranda Lambert in July of that year after four years of marriage. She went on to marry NYPD police officer Brendan Mcloughlin in a surprise wedding in February 2019.

